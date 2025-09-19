Shaw Local

Former Gov. Jim Edgar lies in state at the Illinois Capitol

Two-term moderate Republican remembered for his willingness to compromise

Former Gov. Jim Edgar lies in state in the Illinois Capitol rotunda on Sept. 19, 2025. Edgar’s memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday at Central Baptist Church in Springfield.

Former Gov. Jim Edgar lies in state in the Illinois Capitol rotunda on Sept. 19, 2025. Edgar’s memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday at Central Baptist Church in Springfield. (Jerry Nowicki)

By Jerry Nowicki – Capitol News Illinois

Former Gov. Jim Edgar lies in state in the Illinois Capitol rotunda on Sept. 19, 2025. Edgar’s memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday at Central Baptist Church in Springfield. The event will be livestreamed.

You can view Capitol News Illinois previous coverage here: Jim Edgar, Illinois’ 1990s-era moderate GOP governor, dies at 79

Former Gov. Jim Edgar lies in state in the Capitol rotunda, as pictured through an ornate railing on the second floor of the Statehouse.

Former Gov. Jim Edgar lies in state in the Capitol rotunda, as pictured through an ornate railing on the second floor of the Statehouse. (Jerry Nowicki)

Illinois
