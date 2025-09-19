Former Gov. Jim Edgar lies in state at the Illinois Capitol

Former Gov. Jim Edgar lies in state in the Illinois Capitol rotunda on Sept. 19, 2025. Edgar’s memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday at Central Baptist Church in Springfield. The event will be livestreamed.
You can view Capitol News Illinois previous coverage here: Jim Edgar, Illinois’ 1990s-era moderate GOP governor, dies at 79
Image 1 of 5
Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service that distributes state government coverage to hundreds of news outlets statewide. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.