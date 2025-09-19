Former Gov. Jim Edgar lies in state at the Illinois Capitol

Former Gov. Jim Edgar lies in state in the Illinois Capitol rotunda on Sept. 19, 2025. Edgar’s memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday at Central Baptist Church in Springfield. (Jerry Nowicki)

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 Former Gov. Jim Edgar lies in state in the Capitol rotunda, as pictured through an ornate railing on the second floor of the Statehouse. (Jerry Nowicki)