Rep. Underwood: 250 people taken into custody in federal immigration crackdown

A federal immigration enforcement operation in Illinois has led to 250 people being taken into custody, according to U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood.

Underwood, D-Naperville, was briefed on Wednesday regarding ”Operation Midway Blitz” by the leadership of the U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement.

In a statement, Underwood said ICE leadership shared the following information on their operation, which covers not just Chicago but the entire state and Lake County, Indiana:

• Since Sept. 6, ICE reports it has taken 250 people in custody from this operation.

• The operation will continue until ICE “receives guidance” from U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration.

• The operation is focused on people whom agents “encounter” and determine are “in the U.S. illegally.”

• The operation includes agents from ICE, the U.S. Marshals Office, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Underwood’s statement said the agency did not provide any public safety or other data to “justify increased operations” in Illinois or any metrics the agency “plans to use to determine when the surge will end.”

People taken into custody include those charged and convicted of crime or those who haven’t been, according to Underwood. They have been detention centers in Wisconsin and Indiana.

“Everyone deserves to feel safe in their community. Like all Illinoisans, I’ve been concerned and alarmed by reporting about ICE’s conduct and operations in our state under Donald Trump,” Underwood said.