News

Listen: DeKalb County’s 5 most-read stories this week, Sept. 7-13

Victor E. Huskie gives high fives to participants waiting to take their plunge on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, during the 2nd annual Polar Plunge at Northern Illinois University's Huskie Stadium in DeKalb. Proceeds benefited the law enforcement torch run for Special Olympics. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

By John Sahly

Catch up on the news DeKalb County readers couldn’t stop talking about. Each week, we round up the five most-read Shaw Local stories from your community and bring them to you in a new way – as on-demand audio you can listen to anytime. Powered by Everlit’s AI technology, these narrated stories let you stay informed whether you’re at your desk, in the car, or on the go.

This week’s playlist covers Sept. 7-13 and includes the biggest headlines and local favorites from across DeKalb County. Just press play to hear them all, or skip ahead to the stories that matter most to you. It’s the same trusted reporting from Shaw Local, now in a format that fits your life.

