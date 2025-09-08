Will County Democrats host forum for U.S. Senate candidates

The Senate and comptroller seats will be on the ballot in 2026. (Jamee Pierson)

The Illinois Democratic Women of Will County (IDWOW) will host a forum for Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate and Illinois comptroller on Sunday, Sept. 14, in Joliet.

The forum, which is open to the public, is 1 to 3 p.m. at the Illinois Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 176 Hall, 1100 NE Frontage Road, Joliet.

Those who want to attend need to reserve a seat because seating is limited, according to a news release from the organization. Reservations should be made by noon Friday at www.IDWOW.org.

“Reservations are strictly required, and attendees will check in at the front door to confirm their RSVPs,” according to the release. “Attendees are asked to arrive no later than 12:45 p.m. because the doors will be shut promptly at 1 p.m,. at which time no one further will be allowed inside.”

Senate candidates who have confirmed they will attend are U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, and Kevin Ryan, a Chicago public school teacher.

Comptroller candidates who have confirmed they will attend are state Rep. Margaret Croke, state Rep. Stephanie Kifowit and Lake County Treasurer Holly Kim.

Incumbents are vacating both positions. U.S. Sen. Richard Durbin and Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza have announced that they will not seek reelection in 2026.