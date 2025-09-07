Listen: DeKalb County’s 5 most-read stories this week, Aug. 31-Sept. 6

Champaign-based Donato Solar has submitted a petition to rezone and annex about 30 acres of land along the west side of Peace Road between Greenwood Acres and Challeger drives in DeKalb for the development of a solar field and two-building data center. (Photo provided by City of DeKalb)

Catch up on the news DeKalb County readers couldn’t stop talking about. Each week, we round up the five most-read Shaw Local stories from your community and bring them to you in a new way – as on-demand audio you can listen to anytime. Powered by Everlit’s AI technology, these narrated stories let you stay informed whether you’re at your desk, in the car, or on the go.

This week’s playlist covers Aug. 31 - Sept. 6 and includes the biggest headlines and local favorites from across DeKalb County. Just press play to hear them all, or skip ahead to the stories that matter most to you. It’s the same trusted reporting from Shaw Local, now in a format that fits your life.