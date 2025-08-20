IDOT hiring seasonal ‘Snowbirds’ for winter road maintenance

An Illinois Department of Transportation plow truck takes on a load of road salt at the local IDOT garage and facility west of Princeton.

The Illinois Department of Transportation is seeking applicants for its annual “Snowbird” program, which hires seasonal employees to help with snow-and-ice removal and other maintenance duties throughout the state.

“Snowbirds play a critical role in keeping Illinois moving and the public safe during winter,” Illinois Transportation Secretary Gia Biagi said in a news release.

“If you’re interested in a good-paying job that can open the door to permanent work and a career at IDOT, get your application in today,” Biagi said.

Both full-time temporary and hourly on-call positions are available to help maintain more than 45,000 lane miles statewide during the winter months, according to IDOT.

Full-time temporary workers will earn $6,044 per month, while hourly workers will be paid $27.79 per hour, according to IDOT.

Applicants must hold a Class A or B commercial driver’s license with the proper endorsements and no airbrake restrictions.

A pre-employment physical, vision test, drug and alcohol screening and a criminal background check are all required, IDOT said, and veterans are encouraged to apply.

Applications for winter salaried highway maintainer and hourly snow removal operator positions must be submitted online at illinois.jobs2web.com by Friday, Aug. 22.

Once maintenance yard positions are filled, they will be removed from the posting, so IDOT officials recommend applying early.

Hires will be made based on availability, experience, qualifications and location preference.

For more information about available positions and the application process, visit IDOT’s website or watch the agency’s overview video on its YouTube channel.