New Illinois law will require tracking of firefighter mortality

In a recent news release, state Rep. Patrick Sheehan, R-Lockport, applauded the signing of Illinois Senate Bill 1446 into law.

He co-sponsored the bipartisan measure, which will ensure the tracking of the manner of death of all Illinois firefighters, including suicide and various types of cancer.

State Rep. Patrick Sheehan, R-Lockport (Photo courtesy of Dan Pelphrey)

Under the new law, the Office of the State Fire Marshal will be required to begin collecting and recording this information no later than six months after the law takes effect Jan. 1.

“As a police officer, I know firsthand the sacrifices first responders make to protect our communities,” Sheehan said. “By accurately tracking firefighter mortality, we can better understand the risks they face and work toward policies and resources that protect their health and save lives.”

The data collected will include on-duty incidents, job-related illnesses and long-term health conditions such as occupational cancers, which continue to be a leading cause of firefighter deaths nationwide.

Suicide prevention also will be a key focus, as public safety personnel face significantly higher rates of mental health challenges compared with the general population.

Senate Bill 1446 passed both chambers of the General Assembly with unanimous support and was signed into law by Gov. JB Pritzker earlier this month.