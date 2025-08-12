Illinois State Police warn drivers: Slow down in school zones, stop for buses ahead

A first-time violation in Illinois for failing to stop for a school bus while its lights are flashing and stop arm is extended can lead to a mandatory $300 fine and a three-month suspension of driving privileges. (Shaw Local News Network)

With schools across Illinois preparing to open for the new academic year, the Illinois State Police are reminding motorists to obey school zone speed limits, avoid distracted driving, and follow laws for stopping near school buses.

Posted school zones have a speed limit of 20 mph from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on school days when children are present. Drivers are prohibited from using hand-held cellphones in school zones, and fines are increased for violations.

Illinois State Police said parents and guardians should teach children safe walking habits, including using sidewalks, crossing only at marked crosswalks, and avoiding walking between parked cars.

School bus safety

Most bus-related student injuries and fatalities happen outside the bus, often in the “danger zone” when motorists fail to stop for a bus with flashing red lights and an extended stop arm, according to the state police.

Here is a breakdown of state law:

On two-lane roads, drivers in both directions must stop at least 20 feet from the bus.

On one-way roads, all traffic must stop, and on four-lane roads with at least two lanes in each direction, only traffic traveling the same direction as the bus must stop.

State law also requires buses to stop at railroad crossings. Motorists approaching from the opposite direction may proceed with caution, but drivers traveling behind a stopped bus within 100 feet of the crossing may not pass

A first-time violation for failing to stop for a school bus while its lights are flashing and stop arm is extended can lead to a mandatory $300 fine and a three-month suspension of driving privileges.

Additional safety information is available on the ISP’s website.