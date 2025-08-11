News

Storms, heavy rain possible in northern Illinois

Storms could move northeast into La Salle, DeKalb, Ogle, Lee and eastern Bureau counties this morning

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will occur across the blue shaded area into late morning of Monday, Aug. 11, 2025. Additional isolated storms are possible in the blue dashed area after 9:30 a.m.

By Emily K. Coleman

Scattered thunderstorms could develop Monday across parts of northern Illinois, bringing the potential for heavy downpours and minor flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

The areas under the greatest threat of isolated lighting strikes and downpours start in parts of Livingston, Kankakee and southeastern Will counties, as well as parts of northwest Indiana, the agency’s Romeoville office said on Twitter Monday morning.

After 9:30 a.m., the storms may move northeast into La Salle, DeKalb, Ogle, Lee and eastern Bureau counties, according to the tweet.

Storms are expected to move toward the northeast at about 15 mph.

The chance for isolated flooding and storms will continue Tuesday, with another limited thunderstorm risk on Sunday.

