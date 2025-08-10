Thunderstorms with heavy rain possible in Illinois Valley this weekend

Heavy rain with multiple rounds of thunderstorms are possible Sunday through Monday following a few days of hot, humid conditions in the Illinois Valley. (Shaw Media)

Heavy rain with multiple rounds of thunderstorms is possible Sunday through Monday, following a few days of hot, humid conditions in the Illinois Valley.

Sunday should be significantly cooler than Saturday, with the forecast showing temperatures in the high 70s to low 80s, with rain expected throughout the day.

According to the National Weather Service, severe thunderstorms are possible on Sunday morning and afternoon with potentially damaging winds.

With heavy rainfall expected, it could potentially cause flash floods. A flood watch remains in effect for most of the area, according to NWS.

Residents are advised to have multiple ways to receive warnings, as the first storms could be rolling in on Sunday morning.