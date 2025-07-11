What does a flash flood warning vs. watch mean

Flooding can occur without warning and is especially dangerous as it can wash away vehicles and mobile homes and cause extensive property damage.
The Illinois Emergency Management Agency suggests familiarizing yourself with the following terms to stay alert and prepared:
- Flood/flash flood watch: Conditions are favorable for flooding in the next day or two. Flash floods occur very quickly, usually as a result of heavy rainfall in a short period of time.
- Flood warning: Flooding is expected to threaten life and property a few hours after the onset of heavy rain, ice jams, reservoir releases or snowmelt. Flood warnings may be in effect for days or even weeks depending on weather and soil conditions, land topography, and river size.
- Flash flood warning: Rapidly rising water poses an immediate threat to life and property within a few hours due to small stream or urban flooding and dam or levee failures. Quickly move to higher ground or stay away from flooded areas - especially in vehicles.
- Flood statement: Ponding of water in urban areas or minor flooding of streams is occurring. Also used to convey supplemental information, updated observations, and impact information for flood warnings.