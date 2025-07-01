Illinois legislators, organizations react to ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ passage

APTOPIX Congress Tax Cuts Protest Demonstrators carry cardboard caskets in front of the U.S. Capitol in protest of President Donald Trump's tax breaks and spending cuts package, Monday, June 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)

Illinois legislators and organizations released the following statements Tuesday after the U.S. Senate passed President Donald Trump’s tax breaks and spending cuts bill.

The legislation passed in a 50-50 vote with Vice President JD Vance breaking the tie.

“By passing this monstrosity of a bill, Donald Trump and Republicans are proving they are intent on becoming the party of ‘well, we’re all going to die.’

“This Big, Beautiful Betrayal does not make America stronger, better or safer. It lights trillions of taxpayer dollars on fire to explode our debt and line the pockets of Donald Trump, his family and his billionaire friends. More than half a million Illinoisans will lose health coverage and hospitals, health clinics and nursing homes across the country will shut down. Adding insult to injury, the legion of middle-class and working-class Americans who lose their livelihoods will be unable to receive safety net support precisely because of the Republicans who voted for this awful legislation that killed their jobs.

“There is nothing beautiful about this catastrophe of a bill-it is fiscally and morally irresponsible. It’s downright shameful that by voting for this bill, Republicans are once again showing they would rather hurt middle-class families and our neighbors who are most in need than make the wealthy pay their fair share or show any backbone in the face of Donald Trump’s desire to enrich himself and his family.”

Citizens Utility Board

CUB released a statement noting that the bill passed by the U.S. Senate would eliminate, by Dec. 31, 2025, tax credits that help people take advantage of solar power and energy efficiency.

“The budget bill that passed the U.S. Senate represents higher power bills for consumers across the country. Tax credits that help everyday people use solar power or energy efficiency to cut costs at home have proven to be wildly popular and highly successful–these incentives are cost-effective ways to cut utility bills, reduce energy prices for everyone, help make the grid more reliable, create jobs and spark the economy,” CUB Director of Communications Jim Chilsen said in a statement.

Protect Our Care IL

The coalition of health care advocates, providers and consumers released this statement:

“Today the Senate pushed through a reconciliation bill that would do lasting harm to families across the country. Instead of rejecting the House’s deeply flawed legislation, the Senate doubled down - and made it worse.

“The Senate’s version adds even deeper cuts to Medicaid, threatening care for millions of children, seniors, and people with disabilities. It strips away health coverage, raises costs, and undermines protections that Americans rely on - all to hand massive tax breaks to the wealthy and big corporations.

“This bill doesn’t fix our healthcare system - it dismantles it. And it does so at a moment when people need more security, not less.

“Now the bill heads back to the House. Every representative will have to decide whether they’re willing to back a plan that puts politics and profits ahead of people’s health. The stakes couldn’t be higher.

“Lawmakers must choose: stand with the families who depend on Medicaid, or cave to special interests demanding yet another tax break. The American people deserve better - and they’re watching. It’s time for Congress to reject this reckless legislation and start working on real solutions that protect care, lower costs, and put people first.”