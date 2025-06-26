Top Chicago Bears position battles to watch in 2025: No. 2 linebacker

Bears Football Chicago Bears linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II (47) warms up with teammates during practice at minicamp at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Ill. earlier this month. Hyppolite will battle for the third starting linebacker spot once training camp starts next month. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

There’s less than a month before the Bears reconvene for training camp, and there’s plenty of intrigue surrounding a team that went 5-12 last season.

New head coach Ben Johnson and his coaching staff have brought a new mentality to Chicago with their attention to detail and high level of accountability. Quarterback Caleb Williams also will try to take a big step in his second season after an up-and-down rookie year.

There will be plenty to watch when rookies arrive for training camp July 19 and veterans join them July 22. Bears general manager Ryan Poles made some major additions through free agency, trades and the draft, creating some interesting position battles once camp starts.

Shaw Local is ranking the top-five position battles to watch during training camp. Here’s a look at No. 2 on the list. Check back each day this week for the next installment.

No. 2 Linebacker

Returning players: Tremaine Edmunds, TJ Edwards, Noah Sewell, Amen Ogbongbemiga, Carl Jones

Departed player: Jack Sanborn

Newcomers: Ruben Hyppolite II, Power Echols, Swayze Bozeman

Why it’s worth watching: The linebackers group will be an interesting one to watch this training camp. Even though the unit has two returning starters, there will be plenty of intrigue about the group’s future.

Edmunds and Edwards both return for their third straight season as starters for the Bears after Poles signed them both in 2023. Over two seasons, Edmunds had 223 tackles, five interceptions and one sack while Edwards collected 284 tackles, four interceptions and 6.5 sacks. They’ve also provided valuable veteran leadership for a young defense.

Poles rewarded Edwards with a two-year extension this offseason that will keep him in town through the 2027 season. Edmunds still has two years left on his contract but might need to prove how he fits in defensive coordinator Dennis Allen’s system.

The Bears will have an opening for their third linebacker, “Sam,” spot. Sanborn played the spot over the past few seasons and had 35 tackles and 1.5 sacks in a more limited role last year. Poles decided not to bring back Sanborn, who signed with the Dallas Cowboys this offseason.

Bears Football Chicago Bears linebacker Noah Sewell warms up during NFL football practice in Lake Forest, Ill., earlier this spring. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

Both Hyppolite and Sewell will likely battle it out for that final starting spot. Sewell will try to prove he deserves more playing time after Poles drafted him in the fifth round of the 2023 draft. He had 13 tackles and two forced fumbles over two seasons after mostly playing on special teams.

Hyppolite will be an interesting candidate for the role. The Bears’ were intrigued by Hyppolite’s speed and length during the draft process and selected him in the fourth round in this year’s draft. Hyppolite left a good impression and earned more snaps during spring practices as Edwards battled a soft tissue injury.

Although the pads weren’t on in the spring, Hyppolite showed traits Allen is looking for in the role.

“They’ve got to be able to match up with tight ends, running backs at times, they’ve got to be able to match up with wide receivers,” Allen said during the spring. “Sometimes that’s carrying things vertical down the field, so we’re looking for guys that can run. And then we’re looking for guys that have a physical mentality and a physical demeanor.”

Other players like defensive end Dominique Robison could try to push for the third linebacker spot and show that they can do what Allen is seeking. But it’ll likely come down to Hyppolite and Sewell.