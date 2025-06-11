June 14 marks ‘No Kings’ protests in Illinois: Locations, times, what you need to know

File photo: Organized by Indivisible SRFD, a group marches across the First Avenue bridge into Sterling on Saturday, May 3, 2025, to protest the Trump administration and show their support for workers’ rights. The crowd started at RB&W Park in Rock Falls and marched to Grandon Civic Center in Sterling. (Alex T. Paschal)

“No Kings” protests are scheduled throughout northern Illinois on June 14, coinciding with a military parade in Washington D.C. for the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary. It’s also the same day as President Donald Trump’s birthday.

The “No Kings” protests, organized by Indivisible, represent a nationwide response rejecting authoritarianism and President Trump’s military parade, which is estimated to cost $25-$45 million. The movement emphasizes nonviolent activism, aiming to challenge symbols of power and ego with rallies across the country.

More information is available on the No Kings website.

Where and when are “No Kings” protests in northern Illinois?

Joliet: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

North Larkin Ave. and West Jefferson St., Joliet

Gurnee: 10 a.m. to noon

Grand Ave. and Hunt Club Rd., Gurnee

Elgin: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Corner of Kimball St. and Grove Ave., Elgin

Yorkville: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

106 E. Main St., Yorkville

McHenry 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Route 31 and McCullom Lake Rd., McHenry

Bartlett: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

South Bartlett Rd. and West Stearns Rd., Bartlett

Lisle: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Between John Deere Tractor and Silver Car Wash, 3200 Ogden Ave., Lisle

Naperville: 11 a.m. to noon

Naperville Municipal Center, 400 S. Eagle St., Naperville

Kewanee: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

2nd St. and Main St., Kewanee

Geneva: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

South Randall Rd. and Gleneagle St., Geneva

DeKalb: Noon to 1:30 p.m.

Illinois 23 in front of Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Rd., DeKalb

Kankakee: Noon to 2 p.m.

Kankakee County Courthouse, 450 E. Court St., Kankakee

Morris: 2 to 4 p.m.

Eagle Shopping Center, 2429 Sycamore Dr., Morris

Oregon: 3 to 5 p.m.

Ogle County Circuit Clerk, 106 S. 5th St., Oregon

La Grange: 4:30 to 7 p.m.

La Grange Rd. and Cossitt Ave., La Grange