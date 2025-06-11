June 14 marks ‘No Kings’ protests in Illinois: Locations, times, what you need to know

“No Kings” protests are scheduled throughout northern Illinois on June 14, coinciding with a military parade in Washington D.C. for the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary. It’s also the same day as President Donald Trump’s birthday.
The “No Kings” protests, organized by Indivisible, represent a nationwide response rejecting authoritarianism and President Trump’s military parade, which is estimated to cost $25-$45 million. The movement emphasizes nonviolent activism, aiming to challenge symbols of power and ego with rallies across the country.
More information is available on the No Kings website.
Where and when are “No Kings” protests in northern Illinois?
Joliet: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
North Larkin Ave. and West Jefferson St., Joliet
Gurnee: 10 a.m. to noon
Grand Ave. and Hunt Club Rd., Gurnee
Elgin: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Corner of Kimball St. and Grove Ave., Elgin
Yorkville: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
106 E. Main St., Yorkville
McHenry 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Route 31 and McCullom Lake Rd., McHenry
Bartlett: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
South Bartlett Rd. and West Stearns Rd., Bartlett
Lisle: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Between John Deere Tractor and Silver Car Wash, 3200 Ogden Ave., Lisle
Naperville: 11 a.m. to noon
Naperville Municipal Center, 400 S. Eagle St., Naperville
Kewanee: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
2nd St. and Main St., Kewanee
Geneva: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
South Randall Rd. and Gleneagle St., Geneva
DeKalb: Noon to 1:30 p.m.
Illinois 23 in front of Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Rd., DeKalb
Kankakee: Noon to 2 p.m.
Kankakee County Courthouse, 450 E. Court St., Kankakee
Morris: 2 to 4 p.m.
Eagle Shopping Center, 2429 Sycamore Dr., Morris
Oregon: 3 to 5 p.m.
Ogle County Circuit Clerk, 106 S. 5th St., Oregon
La Grange: 4:30 to 7 p.m.
La Grange Rd. and Cossitt Ave., La Grange