Trump threatens to cut Musk’s government contracts as their public feud escalates

Trump President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with Elon Musk in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, May 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Evan Vucci/AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump threatened to cut Elon Musk’s government contracts as their fractured alliance rapidly escalated into a public feud Thursday.

Hours after Trump lamented his breakup with Musk and said he was “disappointed” in his former backer and adviser and Musk responded on social media, Trump escalated the feud by threatening to use the U.S. government to hurt Musk’s bottom line.

“The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts,” Trump wrote on his social media network. “I was always surprised that Biden didn’t do it!”