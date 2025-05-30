How Case Keenum will play a role in Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams’ development

For a moment last year, Case Keenum was pretty close to being done with playing football.

The 12-year veteran quarterback had created a niche for himself in the NFL playing for seven teams. But Keenum wasn’t sure that could continue at the start of last year when a foot injury kept him out for the entire 2024 season.

Then the Bears called and offered him a chance to keep going.

Keenum came up to Halas Hall and met with head coach Ben Johnson. What was supposed to be a 15-minute meeting turned into two hours, and Keenum quickly realized that he was in “a special place.” The Bears signed Keenum to a one-year contract in April.

“It’s been so much fun, coming here and playing, being a part of that quarterback room and an offense and working with [Johnson] and [offensive coordinator Declan Doyle] and [quarterbacks coach JT Barrett] and [passing coordinator] Press [Taylor],” Keenum said when he met with reporters Wednesday at Halas Hall. “Obviously, with Caleb [Williams] and Tyson [Bagent] and Austin [Reed] and those guys in that room it’s just been really special. I’m enjoying it.”

Keenum has been well traveled throughout his career. He’s played for the Houston Texans, St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos, Washington Commanders, Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills. Keenum spent the past two seasons with the Texans.

Over his career, Keenum started 66 games and played in 80. He’s thrown for 15,175 yards, 79 touchdowns and 51 interceptions, leading his teams to a 30-36 record.

Johnson and Keenum had never worked with each other before April’s signing. But the two linked up thanks to mutual connections around the league. Keenum said he quickly learned that he and Johnson shared many of the same philosophies and connected beyond football.

For Johnson, adding Keenum to the quarterback room added a veteran voice to a room that has four combined years of playing experience.

“His experience level is off the charts,” Johnson said. “He’s seen a little bit of everything that this league has to offer.”

Bears Football Chicago Bears quarterback Case Keenum throws a pass during Wednesday's practice in Lake Forest, Ill., Wednesday. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

Much of that experience will be used to help in Williams’ development.

Johnson already has seen Keenum fill in the gaps caused by the limitations of how much coaches can interact with players during spring workouts. He told reporters that Keenum asks questions or has answers to concepts that the coaching staff might not have provided an answer to yet.

It didn’t take long for Keenum to see Williams’ ability. Williams’ “effortless arm talent” immediately jumped out to Keenum when he watched Williams’ film. Keenum credited Williams for his maturity on the field with his ability to take what defenses gave him instead of forcing plays.

He’s also seen that maturity from Williams off the field. Keenum called Williams a sponge, someone who’s “humble” enough to ask questions despite having always been one of the most talented players on the field.

Because of the extra time the Bears’ quarterbacks spend watching film together, Keenum believes Williams already has settled into Johnson’s offense and is working to master it.

“He’s beating me in the building,” Williams said. “That’s the type of guy he is. He wants it that bad. Getting little extra walkthrough with the guys, meeting with the guys.”

Keenum has played the mentor role well before. He rejoined the Texans in 2023 and helped quarterback C.J. Stroud in his development as a rookie.

Stroud put together one of the best rookie seasons in NFL history, winning the Offensive Rookie of the Year after throwing for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also earned Most Valuable Player of the Year votes as a rookie.

“I learned a lot,” Keenum said. “It’s really fun to lead from behind. Not necessarily be the one out in front, but helping support the guy who’s leading in front. That was pretty special to do.”

Although Keenum has taken the mentor role later in his career, that doesn’t mean he isn’t going to compete this offseason. Keenum has gotten the second-string snaps during the two organized team activities open to the media and is set to battle Bagent for the backup quarterback role.

Johnson said he’s going to mix up the snap counts at practice throughout much of the spring and training camp until it becomes clear to the coaching staff who earned the role. Keenum was open to the competition.

“I show up every day and hope my locker is not cleaned out, man,” Keenum said. “That’s how I treat every day. I compete against myself, compete against the guys in that room. I compete against the defense that we’re playing that day, today and then every day. I’ve competed my whole life, so, you know, I’ve got a knack of sticking around and being ready to go when my name is called, no matter when that is or how that is.”