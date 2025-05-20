Illinois Tollway expects record 8M drivers over Memorial Day weekend; cool weather to continue through holiday

The Illinois Tollway expects a record number of 8 million drivers to use its roads during Memorial Day weekend, according to a news release.

An estimated 8 million cars are predicted to pass through the tollway system between Friday and Tuesday – a projected 4.4% increase from last year’s holiday weekend, according to the release. Friday is anticipated to be the busiest day, with nearly 1.9 million vehicles projected to use the tollways. In comparison, a typical day sees about 1.6 million cars, according to the release.

Construction will be “restricted” over the weekend to accommodate the influx of drivers, the release said. Most construction lane closures will be suspended starting at noon on Friday through 9 a.m. Tuesday. Some work may continue behind barriers to keep work on schedule, and all work is weather-dependent.

Areas where ongoing work zones may impact traffic include:

Tri-State Tollway (I-94/I-294/I-80):

On northbound I-294 between St. Charles Road and North Avenue, traffic is shifted to the left into a counterflow configuration.

On southbound I-294 between St. Charles Road and I-55, traffic is shifted into a split configuration with three left lanes operating as express lanes. There is no access to exit to eastbound I-290, westbound I-88, Ogden Avenue or I-55 from these three express lanes. Traffic must remain in the right lane to exit.

On the ramps connecting westbound I-290 to northbound I-294 and westbound Roosevelt Road to southbound I-294 closures and detours are in place.

On southbound I-294 access to I-55 in both directions has moved further north and is located between 55th Street and the Hinsdale Oasis.

Reagan Memorial Tollway (I-88):

On eastbound I-88 between Illinois Route 23 and the DeKalb Oasis traffic is reduced to a single lane.

“Construction zone speed limits are in effect in all construction zones 24/7 and drivers should continue to watch for changing traffic patterns and use caution, especially when workers are present,” the release said.

The rainy conditions northern Illinois has experienced this week is expected to stop Friday, according to the National Weather Service. A chance of showers return Sunday evening into Monday. The NWS reports the holiday weekend will see temperatures in the low to mid-60s with mostly sunny conditions.

If in need of assistance while traveling, drivers should dial *999 for roadway assistance from tollway roadway maintenance crews who patrol the tollway system 24/7. The Highway Emergency Lane Patrol, supported by Geico, is also available from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. Maintenance crews can help stranded drivers change tires, jumpstart batteries, add coolant, dispense fuel, transport drivers, move vehicles away from traffic and call for a tow truck.

“As we start the summer driving season, we’re reminding our customers they can always reach us if they need roadside assistance by dialing *999,” Illinois Tollway Executive Director Cassaundra Rouse said in the release. “Our road crews will be out in force during the holiday weekend to provide prompt help to drivers whose vehicles become disabled on our system. We’re also urging drivers to protect themselves, other drivers and emergency responders by following posted speed limits, especially in work zones, and by putting away their phones so they can focus on driving safely.”

When calling *999, drivers should provide as much information about their location as possible to ensure rapid assistance, including what tollway, direction of travel and the nearest milepost, cross street or exit, according to the release. Drivers who need assistance should turn on their hazard lights and move their vehicle, if possible, onto the shoulder and remain inside until help arrives.

The Illinois Tollway also reminds drivers to “Drop It and Drive” and that it is illegal to use a hand-held device when driving in Illinois.

“Sending or receiving a text can take a driver’s eyes off the road for 5 seconds – traveling at 55 miles an hour, that‘s like traveling farther than the length of football field with your eyes closed,” the release said.

Using a cellphone behind the wheel is considered a moving violation even when the car is stopped at a traffic light. The fine for a first offense is $75, and it escalates with each subsequent offense, according to the release. Causing a fatal crash while driving distracted can result in a driver being charged with a felony.