5 things to know about Friday’s dust storm in Illinois

1. Chicago’s first metropolitan Dust Storm Warning

For the first time ever, the National Weather Service Chicago issued a Dust Storm Warning that included the Chicago metropolitan area. This unprecedented alert came as the massive dust cloud swept northeastward from central Illinois into the city.

2. Near-zero visibility and hazardous winds

Within the worst sections of the dust storm, visibility plummeted to near-zero while winds gusted over 60 mph. These conditions created hazardous travel situations across the affected regions, with drivers potentially unable to see even a few feet ahead.

3. A rare weather event

This was only the third time the NWS Chicago office has issued Dust Storm Warnings in recent history. The previous instance occurred just two years ago on May 7, 2023, when two warnings were issued. Before that, Chicago hadn’t experienced a significant dust storm since the Dust Bowl era on May 10, 1934 – a remarkable 91-year gap.

4. Rapid response required

Between 4:48 p.m. and 6:23 p.m. on May Friday, a span of just 95 minutes, weather officials issued a total of four separate Dust Storm Warnings. These warnings are only activated when visibility is expected to drop below one quarter mile, indicating the severity of Friday’s event.

5. Not your typical dust storm

Unlike many dust storms that develop during drought conditions, this event had a different origin. The dust storm was generated by powerful outflow winds from a cluster of severe thunderstorms moving across central Illinois, demonstrating how one severe weather event can trigger another.