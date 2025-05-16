Storms leave thousands without power across northern Illinois

More than 40,000 customers were without power across much of northern Illinois Friday morning.

Intense storms swept across the top half of the state Thursday night creating high winds and rain, leading to tornado watches and causing damage to some areas.

Commonwealth Edison said it expects power to be restored to 80 percent of the customers by Friday night.

The remaining customers should see their power back on by Saturday afternoon, ComEd reported on its website.

For updates, check the ComEd website.

There is another threat for severe storms Friday afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service. The biggest storm threat is expected east of Interstate 55, with damaging wind gusts and large hail possible, according to the NWS.