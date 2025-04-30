Two measles cases confirmed in Cook County - potential public exposure at O’Hare

A vile of measles, mumps, rubella MMR vaccine is ready for a patient on Thursday, April 24, 2025 at the La Salle County Health Department in Ottawa. (Scott Anderson)

The Chicago Department of Public Health and Cook County Department of Public Health have reported two confirmed measles cases, marking the first for Cook County this year.

One case involves an adult from suburban Cook County with an unknown vaccination status who presented to a local hospital on April 28. The other case concerns an adult Chicago resident who traveled internationally via O’Hare Airport in early April and has received one dose of the MMR vaccine. This individual displayed symptoms starting April 25 and has been in isolation at home since diagnosis.

Travelers aged 12 months and older are advised to ensure they have received two doses of the MMR vaccine at least two weeks before international travel, or possess proof of immunity. Both health departments are collaborating to notify individuals possibly exposed to the virus. The Cook County Department is investigating the suburban case, while the Chicago department is focusing on the city case.

Potential public exposure locations include:

• April 21: Chicago Public Library, Independence Branch

• April 21: Fittingly Delicious

• April 22: O’Hare Airport, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., particularly Terminal 1

• April 23: O’Hare Airport, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., particularly Terminal 1

• April 25: Aldi, Lyons, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

• April 27: Shell, Stickney, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

• April 28: Mobil, Berwyn, from 10:20 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Individuals who suspect they might have been exposed should contact their healthcare provider, especially if unsure about their vaccination status. Health care professionals will evaluate the need for testing if symptoms develop. If symptoms arise, individuals should inform their healthcare provider before visiting medical facilities to allow necessary precautions against exposure.

Unvaccinated individuals who may have been exposed should discuss vaccination options with their doctors soon after exposure, as receiving the MMR vaccine can help prevent severe disease. Most people have received the vaccine in childhood, minimizing their risk.

“As public health officials around the state continue to work diligently to guard against further spread of measles, we are reminded again that being fully immunized remains the best and most effective way for everyone to protect themselves and those they love,” IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said in a news release. “The MMR vaccine is safe and effective. We encourage anyone who is unvaccinated, or under-vaccinated, to speak with their medical provider and take appropriate steps to get up to date on the recommended shots.”

Measles is a highly contagious viral disease that spreads via respiratory droplets. Symptoms may manifest up to 21 days post-exposure, including rash, fever, cough, and runny nose. Affected individuals can be contagious for days before and after rash appearance.

“We are experiencing a resurgence of measles in the United States, despite the fact that two doses of the MMR vaccine can prevent it. Misinformation has contributed to declining vaccination rates and fueled recent outbreaks. The MMR vaccine has been in use for over 50 years, is highly effective, and has protected millions of lives,” Interim CCDPH Chief Operating Officer Dr. Kiran Joshi said in a news release.

For vaccination appointments in Cook County, individuals can call 833-308-1988. CDPH provides free MMR vaccinations, and walk-ins are welcome. Those uncertain about their vaccination history can access records through the Illinois Department of Public Health Vax Verify portal.

Unvaccinated travelers, especially those frequently in contact with international arrivals, are advised to verify their vaccination status with healthcare providers. Remember: Vitamin A supplementation does not prevent measles and should not replace vaccination. According to the CDC, vitamin A may be used as part of supportive care for measles in some patients, under medical supervision. However, relying on vitamin A instead of vaccination puts individuals and communities at risk of serious infections and disease spread.