Illinois reports first measles case of 2025: What you need to know

A sign is seen outside a clinic with the South Plains Public Health District Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, in Brownfield, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)

The Illinois Department of Public Health has reported its first confirmed case of measles in 2025, involving an adult in far southern Illinois, confirmed through laboratory testing on April 23. Currently, this is an isolated incident; IDPH considers it not to constitute an outbreak.

Key points for residents:

The measles vaccine is both safe and effective.

IDPH encourages everyone to ensure they are updated on their MMR vaccinations.

The risk of measles transmission within the general public in Illinois remains low.

IDPH is actively collaborating with local health officials to identify exposure locations. The clinic where the individual received care is investigating possible exposure among patients, and all healthcare staff present were wearing masks and are deemed immune. Individuals who might have been exposed and are not immune to measles should watch for symptoms, including rash, high fever, cough, runny nose, and watery eyes. If symptomatic, they should contact their local health department.

Illinois recorded no measles cases since an outbreak in Chicago in early 2024 that resulted in 67 cases. Recently, IDPH closely monitored outbreaks in Texas and New Mexico, with over 680 confirmed cases across these states, leading to three fatalities, including two children. Nationally, the CDC has tracked 800 confirmed measles cases in more than 25 states, more than doubling the total from 2024.

“The first measles case in Illinois for 2025 is a reminder that vaccination is key to prevention,” Dr. Sameer Vohra, IDPH Director, said in a news release. “With significant national reports, we are prepared for potential cases. Medical providers are urged to consider measles when patients exhibit related symptoms and to notify their local health department promptly.”

Most people receive measles vaccinations in childhood, reducing their risk. However, the greatest concern lies with those unvaccinated, including infants – who should receive their first dose between 12 to 15 months – or individuals unable to be vaccinated due to health constraints. Those who suspect exposure should consult their healthcare providers regarding prior vaccinations or the need for new ones.

Symptoms typically manifest between 7 to 21 days after exposure. If symptoms arise, individuals should contact healthcare providers via phone or email before visiting a medical facility to prevent potential infection spread. It’s critical to inform them of possible measles concern beforehand.

For international travel, especially to areas with existing measles outbreaks, travelers should check vaccination records. Unvaccinated or under-vaccinated individuals should ideally get vaccinated at least two weeks before travel to high-risk areas.

Vohra emphasized the importance of the MMR vaccine: “Two vaccine doses are 97% effective at preventing measles,” he said in a news release. Residents should ensure they and their family members are current on the MMR and other recommended vaccinations.

To bolster preparation for possible measles cases, IDPH introduced a new Measles Outbreak Simulator Dashboard. This resource allows public access to measles vaccination rates in any Illinois school, helping assess the risk of exposure should a case arise.

IDPH urges families to review their immunizations; vaccination rates have declined since the COVID-19 pandemic, raising the risk of vaccine-preventable diseases. Protecting oneself and the community starts with ensuring family vaccinations are current.

For more about measles, consult your healthcare provider or visit the IDPH’s measles webpage or the CDC’s site.