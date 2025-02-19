Minooka District 111 administering 5Essentials Survey to improve learning

Minooka Community High School District 111 is joining the Illinois State Board of Education in the 12th statewide survey of school climate and learning conditions.

The survey provides students, teachers and parents with a voice in improving their schools. Starting Tuesday and running through the end of March, students and teachers will be asked to take a 25-minute research-based survey to help identify strengths and weaknesses in the school’s learning environment.

Parents also will receive surveys during that same time.

“We encourage all of our teachers, students and parents to complete the survey and make their voices heard to impact change,” Superintendent Robert Schiffbauer said. “The survey results allow us to make data-driven decisions and provide us an opportunity to continuously improve.”

The survey provides a picture of the school’s organizational culture in an individualized reporting of five essentials critical for school success, according to a Thursday news release. Those essentials are effective leaders, collaborative teachers, involved families, supportive environments and ambitious instruction.

The research is conducted by the University of Chicago, and schools that are strong in at least three of the 5Essentials categories are 10 times more likely to make substantial gains in improving student reading and math than schools that were weak on three or more of the categories.

The survey is generated from a rigorous analysis of student and teacher survey responses, according to the news release.

“5Essentials Reports demonstrate that what students and teachers say about their schools can serve as important indicators for school success,” reads the news release. “In the inaugural 2012-2013 statewide Illinois 5Essentials Survey, 87% of all schools in the state met the 50% participation threshold to receive a 5Essentials report, with participation from more than 70% of all teachers and eligible sixth through 12th graders across Illinois. Starting in 2018-2019, fourth and fifth grade students were also included in the 5Essentials survey administration.”

Ninety-three percent of schools qualified for a report in 2023-24.

Principals and superintendents will receive their reports in May, and results will be reported publicly on the UChicago Impact Reporting Website in June and on the State School Report Card website in the fall.