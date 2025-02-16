Temperature could near 10 degrees below zero in some areas Monday, but it could be last cold snap of season

Traffic navigates the hill on Walkup Road on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, in Crystal Lake as a winter storm starts to bring heavy snow to the McHenry County area (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Frigid air temps with a mix of sun and gray skies are expected over the next several days in the region. But then we could expect a gradual warmup near the end of February, Lee Carlaw, meteorologist with the National Weather Service said.

Some lingering snow flurries Sunday afternoon and evening were not expected to result in any additional accumulation, and temperatures could dip below zero shortly after sunset in some parts of northern Illinois. Monday and Tuesday could bring low temperatures several degrees below zero and windchills around -20 degrees.

“Definitely colder than it’s been,” Carlaw said. Throughout Monday temperatures will work their way up to single digits.

“Monday night then into Tuesday will be the coldest of this stretch,” he said. The air temperature low will be near 10 below zero in Central McHenry County with warmer temperatures farther east.

Early Tuesday morning expect windchills in the range of -20 to -25. It is possible to see windchills in isolated areas as low as -30. Temperatures will rise into the single digits again Tuesday afternoon.

The rest of the week is still cold, with a moderate high of 9 to 15 degrees Wednesday. Thursday expect high- to mid-upper teens and lower 20s on Friday. Carlaw said he could not rule out a couple chances for some light snow or flurries Monday and Wednesday.

However, this week could be the end of the cold snap.

“Longer range suggests a slow gradual warming trend through the end of the month,” Carlaw said. “This week seems like it is the coldest burst. Hopefully the last of the winter season.”

While most schools will be closed Monday for Presidents' Day, classes could be delayed or schools closed Tuesday because of windchills.

Frostbite is possible in about 30 minutes or less. People should limit time outdoors, cover all exposed skin and bring pets inside, according to the weather service.