Grundy Bank hosts successful coat drive

We Care of Grundy County's Eric Fisher (left) accepts the donation of coats from Grundy Bank's Christine Mendez. (Photo provided by Grundy Bank)

Grundy Bank’s annual coat drive brought in over 400 winter coats and over 100 scarves, hats, gloves and boots that will benefit families in Grundy and Southern Will counties, helping them stay warm.

All winter items were dispersed to We Care of Grundy County in Morris, Our Caring Closet in Wilmington and the Forgotten Garden in Braceville.

“Hosting a local coat drive is a powerful way to bring warmth and comfort to those in need during the chilly months,” said Kevin Olson, President & CEO of Grundy Bank. “It fosters a sense of community and compassion, ensuring everyone has the means to stay warm and healthy. By coming together, we can make a tangible difference in our neighbors' lives.”

Representatives from Our Caring Closet in Wilmington accept the donation of coats from Grundy Bank. (Photo provided by Grundy Bank)

Grundy Bank said in a Wednesday news release that it has been hosting this coat drive for years with the goal of providing warm winter coats and accessories to those in need, showing kindness and compassion from individuals, businesses and organizations within the community.

“This initiative not only provides those in need with essential warmth but also closely brings our community closer and shows the compassion and collaboration we have,” said Christine Mendez, Marketing & Sales Director with Grundy Bank. “Together, we can create and continue to support our local communities from the harshness of winter weather.”

For more information on the annual coat drive, contact Mendez at 815-513-2241 or cmendez@grundy.bank.