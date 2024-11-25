Red Cross offers steps to help you avoid a cooking fire on Thanksgiving

Shaw Local file photo – American Red Cross vehicles sit outside of the DeKalb Park District Sports and Recreation Center in this 2019 Shaw Local file photo. The Red Cross has offered steps to help you avoid a cooking fire on Thanksgiving. (Mark Busch)

Thanksgiving and the day before are the top two days in the U.S. for the chance of a cooking fire to happen in someone’s home. Cooking causes an average of 158,400 home fires per year, which is 44% of all home fires in the country. The American Red Cross offers safety steps that everyone can follow if they will be preparing their family’s Thanksgiving feast.

“Cooking is the leading cause of home fires, home fire injuries and the second leading cause of home fire deaths,” said Rodrigo Carrillo, regional disaster officer for the American Red Cross in Illinois. “Most happen because people leave cooking food unattended. We want everyone to have a safe, enjoyable holiday, so don’t leave the kitchen while you’re cooking.”

Cooking safety tips

Follow these safety tips, and visit redcross.org/fire for more information, including a fire escape plan to practice with your family.

Stay in the kitchen when you are frying, grilling or broiling food. If you must leave the kitchen for even a short period of time, turn off the stove.

Use a timer to remind yourself that the stove or oven is on.

Avoid wearing loose clothing or dangling sleeves while cooking.

Keep kids and pets at 3 three feet away from cooking areas.

Keep anything that can catch on fire – potholders, oven mitts, wooden utensils, paper or plastic bags, food packaging, and towels or curtains – away from your stove top and oven or any other appliance that generates heat.

Clean cooking surfaces on a regular basis to prevent grease buildup.

Consider buying a fire extinguisher to keep in your kitchen.

Always check the kitchen before going to bed or leaving home to make sure all stoves, ovens and small appliances are turned off.

Smoke alarms save lives. Install a smoke alarm near your kitchen, on each level of your home, near sleeping areas, and inside and outside bedrooms if you sleep with doors closed. Use the test button to check it each month. Replace all batteries at least once a year. If you cannot afford to purchase smoke alarms or are physically unable to install one, the Red Cross may be able to help. Contact your local Red Cross for more information.

Fire response and safety

American Red Cross volunteers responded to three home fires in Rockford in the past week and provided assistance to 12 individuals by supplying them with basic items to meet immediate needs after a fire, as well as additional support in the form of health and mental health services and one-on-one support. If you or someone you know needs assistance after a home fire or local disaster, call 800-RED-CROSS.

