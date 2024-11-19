Dental Care of Sterling changes owners

(From left) Michelle Hodson, Kim Matthews, Dr. Amit Kalra, Lupe Vences and Jodi Wade are shown at Dental Care of Sterling. (Brandon Clark)

STERLING — Dental Care of Sterling has changed owners but is maintaining its commitment to precision, care and smiles.

New owner Amit Kalra wants patients to know that although the dental practice has changed hands, patients can still expect the same great service. Kalra took ownership of the business July 17 from James Ferris, whose father owned it before him.

“I was working in Chicago suburbs, and I wanted somewhere I could have some sense of community,” Kalra said. “That is what you get in a smaller community. People are keen to know one another and they appreciate those from the outside who come to serve.”

Kalra has been practicing dentistry for 10 years and holds a bachelor’s degree in dental surgery from Baba Farid University of Health Sciences and a master’s degree in dental surgery from Conservative Dentistry and Endodontics: Pt. BD Sharma University of Health Sciences.

Kalra has also completed training in laser-assisted new attachment procedure and laser-assisted per-implantitis procedure, two less invasive methods approved by the Food and Drug Administration to fight gum disease.

“It’s a minimally invasive procedure, as compared to conventional therapy, in which we do not use a scalpel or sutures, and everything is done by the laser,” Kalra said. “So, post-operative issues are minimal, healing is improved, the results are more predictable and healing is faster.”

The dental practice offers the following services:

Diagnosis, treatment and comprehensive treatment planning.

Laser treatment of periodontal diseases and peri-implantitis using Nd:YAG laser.

Cone beam computerized tomography report evaluation for the diagnosis and treatment planning for root canal treatments and implants.

Implant restorations and dental implants.

Implant supported over dentures.

Composite and amalgam restorations.

Digital impressions.

Rotary endodontics, including molar root canals.

Post and core buildups.

Crowns and bridgework.

Direct and indirect veneers.

Oral surgery, including surgical extractions/ridge augmentation and bone grafting.

Scaling and root planning.

Occlusal equilibration and occlusal guards.

Teeth whitening, including Zoom teeth whitening.

Dental Care of Sterling is located at 2000 Locust St., and is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, with administrative hours from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 815-625-6842.