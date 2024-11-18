New book explores history of prominent women in Illinois

A new book celebrates the history of dozens of leading Illinois women who left their mark across every corner of the state.

Historian Tom Emery of Carlinville has released “Stories of Historic Illinois Women,” a new, fully documented, 200-page illustrated book that brings to life the stories of almost 50 fascinating Illinois women in fields ranging from politics to the arts.

Known for his wide-ranging historical expertise and contributions to Illinois newspapers, Emery presents a collection that expands on his 2018 book “Notable Women of Illinois History,” adding twice as much content and new stories.

The book features icons such as Jane Addams, the legendary social reformer once hailed as “the most famous American woman of the 20th century”; Alta May Hulett, the state’s first female lawyer at age 19; Pulitzer-winning poet Gwendolyn Brooks; and trailblazing aviator Bessie Coleman. Emery also explores the lives of pioneering figures such as Civil War nurse “Mother” Bickerdyke, legal trailblazer Myra Bradwell, early legislator Lottie Holman O’Neill and even Catherine O’Leary, who was famously (but falsely) blamed for starting the Great Chicago Fire.

“Stories of Historic Illinois Women” is available for $29.95, which includes tax and shipping. Orders can be placed via PayPal at enjoyhistorytoday@gmail.com or by mail with a check or money order sent to History in Print, 337 E. Second South, Carlinville, IL 62626. For guaranteed delivery by Christmas, orders should be placed by Dec. 6.

For information, call 217-710-8392.