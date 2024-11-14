Races for Sandwich mayor, City Council shaping up

Races are shaping up for Sandwich mayor and the Sandwich City Council.

Sandwich Mayor Todd Latham, who in June announced that he will run for a second term, said that he plans to file his nominating petition on Wednesday. So far, two other candidates will be running against him – Sandwich City Council Fourth Ward Alderman Rick Whitecotton, whose term expires in April, and Colton Otto.

There is one seat open in each of the four wards that comprise the Sandwich City Council. Matt Chunn and Phyllis Wallington have filed petitions for the seat open in the 1st Ward.

Incumbent 2nd Ward City Council member Rebecca Johnson has filed her nominating petition along with Genelle Inman. Incumbent 3rd Ward Alderman Bill Fritsch also has filed his nominating petition.

No one has filed petitions yet for the open seat in the 4th Ward. Sandwich City Clerk Denise Ii, who was first elected to the seat in 2009, has filed her nominating petition.

The consolidated election will be on April 1.