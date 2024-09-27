September 27, 2024
Windy conditions from Hurricane Helene expected to hit northeastern Illinois

By Hannah Soukup
Wind is expected to hit northeastern cities between noon and 4 p.m. Sept. 27, 2024.

Wind is expected to hit northeastern cities between 4 p.m. and midnight Sept. 27, 2024. (National Weather Service)

The remnants of Hurricane Helene will cause windy gusts between 45 and 55 miles per hour on Friday evening in northern Illinois.

The strong winds are set to hit from 4 p.m. to midnight Friday south of Kankakee River, according to the National Weather Service. The cities dealing with the strongest winds will include Ottawa, Joliet, Elgin and other northeastern cities. Wind gusts of up to 35 mph will occur further northwest including in DeKalb, McHenry, Ogle and Lee counties.

Winds may cause tree damage and power outages.

Individuals should secure outdoor furniture and be cautious while driving.

