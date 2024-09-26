Island Lake gears up for 5th annual Oktoberfest

The fifth annual Island Lake Oktoberfest and third annual Dachshund Derby will take place Sept. 27-29 at Water Tower Park, 429 W. State Road. (Photo provided by Island Lake Mayor Richard McLaughlin)

ISLAND LAKE – The fifth annual Island Lake Oktoberfest and third annual Dachshund Derby will take place Sept. 27-29 at Water Tower Park, 429 W. State Road.

The event will be from 5 to 11 p.m. Sept. 27 with music by Phenix at 7 p.m. and a stein-hoisting contest.

It will continue from noon to 11 p.m. Sept. 28 with German music, the Dachshund Derby and a stein-hoisting contest.

The festivities will wrap up from noon to 6 p.m. Sept. 30 with German music and a pie-eating contest. Festivalgoers can watch the Bears game.

Food items for purchase will include bratwurst, hot dogs, schnitzel, french fries, leberkase and pretzels.

Beer offerings will include Sam Adams Oktoberfest, Hof Brau Oktoberfest, Hacker Pschorr Oktoberfest, Miller Lite and Paulaner Oktoberfest. Jagermeister shots will be available.