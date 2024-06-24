National Weather Service: Severe thunderstorms possible Monday for northern Illinois

File photo: Motorists drive in the mist and rain in April 2023 on Route 47 between Woodstock and Huntley. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

The National Weather Service in Chicago issued a hazardous weather advisory for northern Illinois through Tuesday night.

Counties included in the advisory are Benton, Boone, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, La Salle, Lee, Livingston, McHenry, Newton, Ogle, Winnebago, and Will.

The hazards include a line of thunderstorms with flash flooding, torrential downpours, and a damaging winds risk up to 60 mph. The storm will move southeast at 40 mph.

If thunderstorms fail to form Monday evening, dangerous heat may develop Tuesday with heat indices above 100 degrees.