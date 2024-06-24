National Weather Service: Severe thunderstorms possible Monday for northern Illinois

The National Weather Service in Chicago issued a hazardous weather advisory for northern Illinois through Tuesday night.
Counties included in the advisory are Benton, Boone, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, La Salle, Lee, Livingston, McHenry, Newton, Ogle, Winnebago, and Will.
The hazards include a line of thunderstorms with flash flooding, torrential downpours, and a damaging winds risk up to 60 mph. The storm will move southeast at 40 mph.
If thunderstorms fail to form Monday evening, dangerous heat may develop Tuesday with heat indices above 100 degrees.
Waves of storms may parade through the region tonight through Tuesday night. With building heat and humidity levels, any storm may be severe with damaging winds and torrential downpours. Stay up to date on the forecast, and have multiple ways to receive warnings! #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/8Ybq9UDblk— NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 24, 2024