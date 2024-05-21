Severe weather including tornadoes possible for northern Illinois Tuesday evening

Severe weather is possible Tuesday, May 21, 2024, according to the National Weather Service (National Weather Service)

Following storms Monday, severe thunderstorms with potential tornadoes are expected to move through northern Illinois Tuesday evening, the National Weather Service said Tuesday.

The highest risk for Tuesday lies between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m., with storms moving northeast going 45-55 mph, according to the National Weather Service. The biggest risk for tornadoes is near and west of Interstate 39, where a tornado could be as strong as an EF2, should tornadoes occur. Outside of any thunderstorms, winds could gust over 40 mph this evening into the early portions of the overnight hours.

Destructive winds going over 75 mph are predicted to pass through Illinois, as well as the formation of possible tornadoes, a few of which may be strong, according to the National Weather Service. Power outages and structural damage may occur.

An outbreak of dangerous severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes and widespread damaging winds is expected this evening. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive severe weather warnings and review your severe weather safety plans! #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/B5oNwev8VJ — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) May 21, 2024

In the Quad Cities area, and moving into Whiteside, Lee, and Ogle counties, there is a moderate risk for severe weather for the area. In addition to strong winds and severe thunderstorms, large hail is a possibility.