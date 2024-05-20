National Weather Service: Thunderstorms coming Monday, severe weather possible Tuesday

Scattered thunderstorms are on their way Monday across northern Illinois, with severe weather possible Tuesday evening, the National Weather Service said Monday.

Storms may be scattered and could become severe to the point of producing damaging winds and large hail, specifically north of a Pontiac to Rensselaer line, according to the National Weather Service. The severe weather threat for Monday primarily is between noon and 7 p.m. The storm is forecasted to move northeast going 25 mph.

Large hail and damaging winds will be the main threats on Monday, along with heavy rainfall.

Turning to Tuesday, potentially severe storms, including brief tornadoes, are in the forecast.

The next round of potentially severe storms is expected Tue evening. Some of these storms will probably be severe, capable of locally damaging winds over 70 mph. In addition, some brief tornadoes are possible, mainly over northwestern IL, including the Rockford and Ottawa areas. pic.twitter.com/HvbddqnUAX — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) May 20, 2024

There is a chance for thunderstorms early Tuesday morning, according to the weather service. The Tuesday morning storms likely will occur across northern Illinois northwest of Interstate 55. If any storms do occur during the day Tuesday, the threat of severe weather appears rather low, according to the weather service.

The greatest threat for Tuesday evening, between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m., is near and west of the Interstate 39 corridor. Severe thunderstorms during that time may include damaging winds and brief tornadoes.