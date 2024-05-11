Yorktown Road bridge over I-88 closing May 14 for construction project

DIXON – The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that, weather permitting, construction on the Yorktown Road bridge over Interstate 88 in Whiteside County will begin Tuesday, May 14.

The bridge, 4½ miles west of the U.S. 30 spur interchange at exit 36, will be closed during the project, according to a news release. Work will include joint replacement, installation of a bridge deck overlay and other repairs. There will be daily lane closures on I-88 during the project, which is expected to be completed by July.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when possible, alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

Over the next six years, IDOT plans to improve more than 3,000 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Four of Rebuild Illinois included about $12.1 billion of improvements statewide on 5,339 miles of highway, 533 bridges and 762 additional safety improvements.