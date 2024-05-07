Northern Illinois under tornado watch Tuesday afternoon, evening

Severe weather hazards for Tuesday, May 7 include damaging hail, wind, and the possibility of tornadoes. according to the National Weather Service. (Provided by National Weather Service)

Much of northern and eastern Illinois is under a severe weather warning, including a tornado watch until 9 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Severe thunderstorms developed in the afternoon after 1 p.m. and will continue through early evening, according to the NWS.

Hazards include damaging hail, wind, and the possibility of tornadoes. Scattered hail could reach the size of a tennis ball.

Wind gusts during the watch may exceed 70 mph.

Counties under the warning include: Boone, Champaign. Chrisitan, Clark, Clay, Coles, Cook. Crawford, Cumbeerland. DeKalb, DeWitt, Douglas. DuPage, Edgar, Effingham, Ford, Grundy Iroquois, Japser, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, Lawrence, La Salle, Livingston, Logan. Macon, McHenry, McLean, Moultrie, Ogle, Piatt, Richland, Sangamon, Shelby, Vermilion. Will and Winnebago