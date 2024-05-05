Storms threaten, but Dutch Days prevails

Kelly Preslan (left) kicks up her heels while klompen dancing with Kevin Preslan on Saturday, May 4, at Fulton's 50th annual Dutch Days celebration. (Charlene Bielema)

FULTON — The sky at times appeared it was ready to drop rain on Fulton’s 50th annual Dutch Days festival.

But Mother Nature decided to hold back, letting the fun continue all day at the annual Fulton event that celebrates the town’s Dutch heritage. The day was filled with Dutch dancing, de Immigrant windmill tours, an arts and crafts fair, street scrubbing and the parade.

This year’s festival featured grand marshals Tom and Joy Van Zuiden; a large float, one of many parade entries, showcased past grand marshals.