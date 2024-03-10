How can Chicago Bears use this offseason to surround Caleb Williams with talent?

USC quarterback Caleb Williams, the likely No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft, throws a pass against UCLA during the 2023 season. (Ryan Sun/AP)

The general feel throughout the NFL following last week’s NFL Scouting Combine is that the Bears are going to select USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles has a unique opportunity to draft one of the best quarterback prospects of the last several years. Many in league circles believe it’s a no-brainer. Draft Williams and move on from current quarterback Justin Fields.

The team building doesn’t end there, though. If the Bears do, indeed, draft Williams, they will still have plenty of work to do on their roster. How can they maximize Williams’ talents and surround him with the best roster possible? Free agency begins Monday and the NFL offseason will kick into high gear.

Here are a few ideas for helping out Williams in 2024.

1. Spend big on the defensive line

Bears defensive end Montez Sweat gets to Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff as he gets rid of the ball during a game Dec. 10 at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

OK, this might seem counterintuitive at No. 1, but the Bears have money to spend and they should be looking to make a splash on the defensive line. Trading for defensive end Montez Sweat was a major investment last season, but that doesn’t mean Poles is done here.

Sweat needs help on the D-line. That could be either with another defensive end or a defensive tackle. There will be free agent options at both positions. Free agents Chris Jones and Christian Wilkins are exactly what Matt Eberflus is looking for in a penetrating defensive tackle. Free agent edge rusher Danielle Hunter had 16.5 sacks for the Vikings last season. Poles might not spend as much as he did a year ago in free agency, but if there’s one spot where he does spend big money it should be on the defensive line.

The Bears defense was good during the second half of the 2023 season. Another serious threat on the defensive line has the potential to elevate this defense even further. That’s only going to help whoever is playing quarterback.

2a. Draft a WR at No. 9 ...

LSU receiver Malik Nabers reacts after his touchdown against Georgia State during a game on Nov. 18 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Scott Clause/AP)

The ideal scenario for the Bears in the draft would be to take Williams first and take a potential game-changing receiver with their second pick at No. 9 overall. Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr., LSU’s Malik Nabers and Washington’s Rome Odunze are all considered top-10 talents.

With a premium on quarterbacks, it feels as if at least three quarterbacks are likely to be selected in the top 10: Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels. JJ McCarthy could also sneak into the top 10. The Bears should be hoping that Harrison, Nabers or Odunze falls to them at No. 9. If one of them does, don’t overthink it. Take a talented receiver and pair him with Williams for the next four to five years.

Some have wondered if the Bears might trade up from No. 9 in order to secure one of the top three receivers. Following this week’s trade for offensive lineman Ryan Bates, the Bears currently have only five picks in the 2024 draft. Trading up for a receiver feels unrealistic. Yes, there appear to be some studs at the top, but this year’s draft is also considered quite deep at receiver. Giving up, say, a fourth-round pick to move up a few spots is possible, but there are going to be good receivers available outside the top 10.

2b. ... Or trade back

Again, if Harrison, Nabers or Odunze is available at No. 9, take him.

If not, though, the Bears should be a trade-back candidate. Poles has already shown his willingness to accumulate picks through trading back. Particularly if McCarthy is still on the board, there could be a bidding war between Minnesota, Denver and Las Vegas to move up and get him. The Bears would be in a strong position to maximize the return on the No. 9 pick.

If there’s a team further down looking to move up – Steelers? Seahawks? Rams? Bucs? – the Bears could pick up a first-round pick in 2025 and more.

The Bears could still select a receiver later in the first round or if they pick up a Day 2 draft pick. A trade back could also put them in position to take an edge rusher in the first round.

3. Find the right center

Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Ryan Bates celebrates with fans after a game against the New York Jets on Jan. 9, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex/AP)

The Bears traded for Bates, who could be their starting center. Poles tried to bring Bates to Chicago two years ago when he was a restricted free agent. The Bills had the right to match any outside offer Bates received, and that’s what they did. Bates has the versatility to play just about any offensive line position. The Bears currently have a hole in the starting lineup at center.

That’s a position the Bears need to make sure they get right if they’re going to have a rookie quarterback. To be clear, the most likely scenario feels like Bates will be the starting center. But trading for Bates doesn’t necessarily mean the Bears are done looking for a center.

There are veteran options available in free agency and several promising centers available in the draft. No matter what, the Bears found a versatile, veteran lineman in Bates. As Poles has said since Day 1, you can’t have too many good offensive linemen.

4. Bring in a veteran QB

Bears quarterback Nathan Peterman is pressured by the Minnesota pass rush on Jan. 8, 2023, during a game at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com)

Per ESPN’s one-on-one interview with Williams before the combine, Williams recently worked out with Nathan Peterman in Florida. That feels relevant. Peterman, who is a free agent, could give Williams an honest assessment of the Bears.

He could also be a mentor for Williams, as he has been for Fields and Tyson Bagent. The Bears really like everything Peterman brings behind the scenes, even if he hasn’t played much over the past two years. If the team drafts Williams, it still needs to find a veteran quarterback.

While Bagent will likely still be the primary backup, a QB room with Williams and Bagent would be incredibly inexperienced at the NFL level. The Bears need to find a veteran to mentor those young quarterbacks, even if he’s not someone they intend to play very much. Peterman could fit that mold. Or there might be someone else the Bears are eyeing on the free agent market.