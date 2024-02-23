How to watch the 2024 NFL combine

Super Bowl LVIII is in the books. The Kansas City Chiefs won their third Super Bowl in five years, and their second in a row, when they beat the San Francisco 49ers in overtime.

For the NFL world, it’s officially the offseason.

But for NFL general managers and scouting departments, this is one of the busiest times of year. The road to the 2024 season begins now. A busy offseason is ahead and it all starts with the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.

This will be an exciting offseason for general manager Ryan Poles and the Bears, who hold the rights to two top-10 picks, including the No. 1 overall selection in the draft. The journey to that momentous draft day begins this month in Indianapolis.

The combine begins Sunday and continue through March 4.

How can I watch the combine?

Last year, the NFL Network featured more than 50 hours of live coverage from the combine. The NFL Network will provide coverage of athlete workouts in the afternoons and into the early evening on select days. NFL+ also provided live coverage of on-field position drills throughout the combine.

The schedule for on-field workouts looks like this (exact times are to be determined):

Thursday, Feb. 29: defensive linemen and linebackers

defensive linemen and linebackers Friday, March 1: defensive backs and tight ends

defensive backs and tight ends Saturday, March 2: running backs, quarterbacks and wide receivers

running backs, quarterbacks and wide receivers Sunday, March 3: offensive linemen, kickers and punters

Look for the full list of NFL Combine invites to be announced soon.



Here is the schedule for the week in Indy: pic.twitter.com/3rjX6JMQ1T — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) February 8, 2024

Many of the league’s general managers and coaches will meet with members of the media on Tuesday, Feb. 27 and Wednesday, Feb. 28. Those media sessions, or parts of them, may be broadcast on the NFL Network as well.

Where is the combine?

The combine will be held in Indianapolis, where it has been held every year since 1987. There has been some talk in recent years of potentially moving the combine to new locations, but it will remain in Indianapolis at least through 2025.

Prior to 1982, there was no centralized evaluation process for NFL teams. Teams were forced to schedule visits with prospects individually.

Player workouts will take place inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Who is participating in the combine?

The NFL invited 321 total athletes to participate in the combine. Some of them are already household names, such as USC quarterback Caleb Williams or Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. But the 321 athletes come from all over the country and from colleges of all sizes.

For the full list of 321 athletes participating, click here.

Williams and North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye are considered the top two quarterback prospects. LSU’s Jayden Daniels, who won the Heisman Trophy, could make an argument that he belongs in that group too.

Harrison leads a stacked group at receiver, which also includes LSU’s Malik Nabers, Washington’s Rome Odunze, LSU’s Brian Thomas Jr. and Florida State’s Keon Coleman, among others.

Defensively, Alabama edge rusher Dallas Turner, Texas defensive tackle Byron Murphy II, Florida State edge rusher Jared Verse and Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean are among potential first-round picks.

What’s the draft order?

The NFL draft takes place April 25-27 in Detroit. The order for the first round of the draft is set. Here are all the first-round picks: