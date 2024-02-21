Oregon School District hosts youth mental health and social media impact workshop

OREGON – Oregon School District is hosting a workshop on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, in response to the U.S. Surgeon General’s advisory warning on the detrimental effects of social media on the mental health of young people.

The session runs from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Oregon Elementary School’s cafeteria, 1150 Jefferson St., Oregon.

The featured speaker for the event is Kevin Polky, founder and executive director of Four Corners Wellness. With over 30 years of experience, Polky will be presenting to fourth through eighth graders on resilience and grit, addressing suicide awareness and prevention with grades 9-12, and providing guidance to staff on identifying and supporting students with mental health concerns.

The workshop aims to address the rising crisis of anxiety, depression, loneliness and suicidality among youths. Open to parents, professionals and community members, the event will cover various topics such as parenting styles, Eric Erickson’s developmental stages impacted by technology and the effects of social media on academic performance and mental health. Techniques to minimize the negative impact of social media on families will also be discussed.

“Kevin Polky brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the discussion on youth mental health and the impact of social media. This workshop is an excellent opportunity for parents, educators, and community members to gain insights and strategies to address these pressing issues,” said Ryan Huels, Oregon Elementary School Principal.

To register for the event, interested participants can visit the online registration form. For more information, call 815-732-5300.