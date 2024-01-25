Silvy: Only time will tell with Shane Waldron, but Bears at least got process right

Former Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, who the Bears hired this week to fill their coordinator vacancy, stands on the sideline during a game against the San Francisco 49ers during the 2023 season. (Lindsey Wasson/AP)

Ron Turner is the standard.

He’s not even the best offensive coordinator in his family.

Gary Crowton brought the razzle dazzle.

John Shoop made Bears fans angry. Very angry.

Terry Shea’s one year under Lovie Smith was a disaster.

Turner’s return to the Bears in 2005 had the Bears back in the playoffs with rookie quarterback Kyle Orton and then the Super Bowl run in 2006 with Rex Grossman. This after Turner rewrote the Bears offensive record books in 1995 in his first stint as OC with Erik Kramer as his QB.

Maybe the family joke was a bit harsh and Turner deserves more credit.

My point remains, the Bears run of offensive coordinators is probably worse than their run of quarterbacks.

Mike Martz couldn’t find a role for Greg Olsen, and Jay Cutler always wanted to tell Martz “off”.

Mike Tice would never be confused with Mike Shanahan.

Do you even remember Mark Helfrich or Bill Lazor?

Coaching matters.

Of course, if it really mattered to the Bears, they would’ve started over and done everything in their power to hire Jim Harbaugh. But I’ve made that point known enough in this space and that ship has sailed.

So now that we’re here, I love the process the Bears took to hire Shane Waldron.

Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus cast a wide net interviewing at least nine different candidates all with different backgrounds. And most of those candidates had play calling experience at the NFL level.

Even if Waldron was their target all along – he was their first interview, and he is represented by the same agency as Poles and Eberflus – I like that the Bears went on a fact finding mission.

For example, look at how Jerry Reinsdorf usually does business.

When Reinsdorf fired Rick Hahn and Kenny Williams, he didn’t talk to any of the bright minds around baseball to find out how his team can get better. The interview process at the very least would’ve given free information. Instead, Reinsorf immediately hired Chris Getz.

Reinsdorf did the same thing when the Bulls hired Tim Floyd, Fred Hoiberg and Jim Boylen.

No interviews. No other candidates were interviewed.

Poles went to eight other bright offensive minds and probably picked their brains about Justin Fields, Caleb Williams and how his offensive personnel can get better.

Maybe someone Poles didn’t hire still gave the Bears an idea they’ll use going forward.

For instance, the Bears most certainly would talk to Kliff Kingsbury during the draft process about Williams. But maybe Kingsbury was more forthright or more detailed knowing he had a chance to land the OC job.

As for the coordinator the Bears landed on, could Waldron have worked for three better head coaches?

[ Who is new Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron? ]

By now, you’ve probably heard about Waldron coming from the famous Sean McVay coaching tree.

He was an offensive quality control assistant in Washington when McVay was the OC.

Waldron followed McVay to the Rams where he coached with Matt LaFleur and Zac Taylor.

Waldron’s NFL coaching career began under Bill Belichick, and he spent the past three years under Pete Carroll.

Not only are those three great coaches, but they’re three very different coaches, which will help now that he’s under Eberflus.

Waldron’s ability to fix what ailed Geno Smith could bode well for Fields sticking around, but Smith’s style as a pocket passer isn’t exactly what Fields does best. Smith averaged 536 pass attempts over the past two seasons under Waldron. Fields has averaged 344 attempts.

You don’t hire someone from the McVay tree to run the RPO.

And that’s where we are.

While the mystery of who calls the plays has been solved, next up, who will he be calling them for?

This process will certainly take more than two weeks, and the real work now begins.

• Marc Silverman shares his opinions on the Bears weekly for Shaw Local. Tune in and listen to the “Waddle & Silvy” show weekdays from 2 to 6 p.m. on ESPN 1000.