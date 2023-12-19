Chicago plans a $200 million remodel of O’Hare’s Terminal 3. Here’s what you can expect

Airline passengers pass through Terminal 3 at O'Hare International Airport before Thanksgiving. The terminal is set to undergo a $200 million interior renovation next year. (Joe Lewnard)

A major remodel at O’Hare International Airport’s Terminal 3 will kick off soon, Chicago Department of Aviation Commissioner Jamie Rhee said.

The $200 million interior redo at the terminal includes upgrades to security and baggage areas with more legroom for travelers.

“The new Terminal 3 will provide more passenger space, new concessions, streamlined checkpoints and more. And we’re excited to break ground on this project with our federal and airline partners early next year,” Rhee said.

“A completely renovated ... baggage area will further streamline the passenger experience and provide more spaces for airline support services,” she added at a City Club of Chicago event Thursday.

Specifics of the revamp include:

· Reconfiguring the U.S. Transportation Safety Administration checkpoint to allow for new screening equipment.

˙ Tripling the width of the passenger corridor between concourses K and L.

˙ Adding 10,000 square feet of concessions.

˙ Renovating restrooms.

Also coming are new gates in Terminal 3′s L Concourse.

“I think one thing that we can all agree upon is that our airport needs to be modernized.” — Chicago Department of Aviation Commissioner Jamie Rhee

“A three-gate extension project is well under way and it will provide approximately 11,000 square feet of space for concessions and for new gate hold rooms,” Rhee said.

“Two of these gates will open early next year with a third gate to open late in 2024.”

The gates will be located in the L-Stinger Concourse, an extension that spins off the original L Concourse. It was opened by American Airlines and the CDA in 2018 with five gates.

As well as being an American Airlines hub, Terminal 3 accommodates other carriers like Iberia, Japan and Spirit airlines.

Rhee also touched on the future of the ambitious Terminal Area Plan that includes replacing Terminal 2 with a massive Global Terminal.

United and American airlines, O’Hare’s biggest stakeholders, are pushing back against the program’s costs, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

“Substantive conversations continue with our (airline) partners focused on phasing, construction and aircraft operations and movements,” Rhee said. “We thank them for their investment and their commitment to Chicago.

“I think one thing that we can all agree upon is that our airport needs to be modernized.”

https://www.dailyherald.com/20231219/transportation/changes-coming-to-ohares-terminal-3-in-2024/