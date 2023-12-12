Lee County slates Drive Sober campaign

DIXON – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Illinois Department of Transportation to spread the word about the dangers of impaired driving with a “Driver Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Drive High. Get a DUI” enforcement campaign.
From Dec. 15 through Jan. 2, law enforcement across Illinois will show zero tolerance for alcohol- and drug-impaired driving to keep roads safe and help ensure a happy holiday season.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System, in the United States in 2021, a total of 13,384 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes involving an alcohol-impaired driver.
On average, more than 10,000 people were killed in alcohol-related crashes each year from 2017 to 2021, with one person killed in a drunk-driving crash approximately every 45 minutes. These fatalities are preventable, and drivers must remember that driving impaired – by alcohol, cannabis, or any other substance, whether legal or not – is potentially deadly and illegal behavior.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office recommends these safe alternatives to drinking and driving:
- Designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride-sharing service.
- If available, use your community’s sober ride program or call a taxi.
- If you see an impaired driver on the road, pull over and contact the sheriff’s office.
- Have a friend who is about to drive impaired? Take their keys and make arrangements to get them home safely. They’ll thank you later.
- Remember to buckle up.
The holiday enforcement campaign is administered by IDOT with federal highway safety funds managed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.