Lee County slates Drive Sober campaign

DIXON – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Illinois Department of Transportation to spread the word about the dangers of impaired driving with a “Driver Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Drive High. Get a DUI” enforcement campaign.

From Dec. 15 through Jan. 2, law enforcement across Illinois will show zero tolerance for alcohol- and drug-impaired driving to keep roads safe and help ensure a happy holiday season.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System, in the United States in 2021, a total of 13,384 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes involving an alcohol-impaired driver.

On average, more than 10,000 people were killed in alcohol-related crashes each year from 2017 to 2021, with one person killed in a drunk-driving crash approximately every 45 minutes. These fatalities are preventable, and drivers must remember that driving impaired – by alcohol, cannabis, or any other substance, whether legal or not – is potentially deadly and illegal behavior.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office recommends these safe alternatives to drinking and driving:

Designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride-sharing service.

If available, use your community’s sober ride program or call a taxi.

If you see an impaired driver on the road, pull over and contact the sheriff’s office.

Have a friend who is about to drive impaired? Take their keys and make arrangements to get them home safely. They’ll thank you later.

Remember to buckle up.

The holiday enforcement campaign is administered by IDOT with federal highway safety funds managed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.