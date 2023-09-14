McConchie, Wilcox to host online student financial aid seminar

To provide college-bound students, college students and their families with federal financial aid information, state Sens. Dan McConchie, R-Hawthorn Woods, and Craig Wilcox, R-McHenry, are partnering with the Illinois Student Assistance Commission for a free online seminar Sept. 19.

The one-hour event outlines options for student financial aid and introduces the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. The webinar starts at 6 p.m.

“This is a great opportunity for parents and students to gain helpful guidance in the process of college financial aid,” McConchie said in a news release. “With rising college tuition rates, today’s youth need to be as prepared as possible. This is a great opportunity to help guide those first steps in gaining access to as many financial resources as possible.”

The webinar outlines the financial aid process and provides insight on how financial aid works, how to apply for it, student eligibility and how it can be used to help pay for college. It introduces the Free Application for Federal Student Aid and the Alternative Application for Illinois Financial Aid, along with summarizing state and federal aid programs and other topics. A question and answer period will be included.

“Selecting a college can be a daunting task and the cost of a college education can make the goal of completing a college degree seem unattainable,” Wilcox said in the release. “I would encourage all high school students exploring their post-high school education options, current college students looking to cut costs and their families to attend this online session where a great deal of beneficial information will be shared.”

Registration is required and information on how to join the webinar will be sent to registrants before the Sept. 19 event. To receive more information or to register, email Hannah at hseaver@sgop.ilga.gov.