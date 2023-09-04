Older man killed by Metra train in Antioch

A man in his 90s was struck and killed by a Metra commuter train Friday night in Antioch, a village official said.

Jim Moran, a village spokesperson, said Sunday that the man was crossing the tracks at a pedestrian crosswalk when he was struck by the train.

Preliminary testing indicated the gates were functioning properly at the time.

On its Facebook page Friday night, the Antioch Police Department indicated the man was struck at the crossing on Route 173 east of Route 83 (Main Street) and that roads were closed during the investigation.

Identification of the victim was pending from the Lake County Coroners office, Moran said. Antioch and Metra police continue to investigate.