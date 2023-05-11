West Towns Chorus of Downers Grove to salute ‘British Invasion’

LISLE – “Invitation” rather than “invasion” could be the key word to describe the theme of The West Towns Chorus’ spring show at 3 p.m. May 13 in Lisle. Almost every song is from the beloved “British Invasion” musical era.

West Towns, a 35-member men’s a cappella barbershop-style singing group that rehearses in Downers Grove, is celebrating its 75th year, its 10th under the direction of Carrie Marcotte of Bolingbrook. The group was the 2021 Illinois District Chorus Champion, and routinely places in the top three in competitions, a news release stated. When not preparing for a contest, West Towns rehearses for its two signature shows a year: offered at Christmas and in spring, as well as for guest appearances in parades or as part of community outreach efforts, such as singing in nursing homes.

In addition to whole-chorus musical numbers, this year’s spring show will feature step-out quartets, interspersed with special appearances by guest acts, such as the Take Two duo, featuring Marcotte and Leslie Gray Robbins. Marcotte, in addition to being West Towns Chorus’ director, is a singer whose vocal styles include musical theater, opera and vocal jazz. She has performed at Busch Gardens in Williamsburg, Virginia, and on The Spirit of Chicago tour boat, as well as in musicals and operas. In addition, she is the co-organist for the Chicago Blackhawks.

Robbins, from Palatine, attended the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York, going on to roles in numerous musicals. While touring in Holland, she formed “the female singing group Route 66,” she said. Back in Chicago, Gray Robbins held auditions for the group, which Marcotte joined in 2000. In 2013, after the group retired, Gray Robbins and Marcotte decided to perform as a duo, and named their act Take Two.

Among the numbers in the spring program are “I’m Into Something Good,” popularized by Herman’s Hermits, and “I Want to Hold Your Hand” by The Beatles, plus songs by Elton John and Queen, The Monkees, The Turtles and other artists.

The concert is set at Benet Academy’s St. Daniel Hall Auditorium, 2200 Maple Ave., Lisle. Tickets cost $20 for adults, and $12 for students. They may be obtained online by visiting tinyurl.com/WTCSpring2023. For information, call 630-201-5544 or visit www.westtowns.org.