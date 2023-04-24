Sandwich to hire temporary police chief after not renewing current chief’s contract

After deciding not to renew the contract of Sandwich Police Chief Jim Bianchi, the city is moving ahead to put an interim chief in place until a permanent one is named.

Bianchi’s contract expires April 30. He has served as Sandwich police chief since September 2013.

“We’re still working on trying to round up an interim chief,” Sandwich City Administrator Geoff Penman said on Thursday, April 20. “We anticipate having an interim chief for a few months. We’re going through a process with the Illinois Association of Police Chiefs to do a search for a permanent chief.”

Mayor Todd Latham has said the decision not to renew Bianchi’s contract was made because he wants to see a better outcome from the police department across all areas. Latham said there have been complaints during his time as mayor from aldermen and residents about the lack of property code enforcement and motorists speeding through town.

City Council members voted 7-1 April 4 to approve an agreement with the Illinois Association of Police Chiefs to conduct a search on the city’s behalf for a new chief at cost of $11,000. Voting “no” was 4th Ward Alderman Rick Whitecotton, who said he voted against the agreement because he didn’t feel the council had considered enough options before making the decision.

The Illinois Association of Police Chiefs also is helping the city find an interim chief.

“We’ve been working through the Illinois Association of Police Chief’s linebacker program, that’s what they call it,” Penman said. “Usually it’s comprised of retired chiefs that are either partially retired or in between jobs or whatever. They can come in for a short time and kind of fill that hole. We are looking at having somebody kind of hold down the fort for a few months.”

He said he is hoping that a new police chief is in place by late summer or early fall.

“We want to make sure that we’ve got a couple months to do our due diligence and find the right person for the community,” Penman said. “Based on my conversations with the mayor, we want someone who can participate in the community, works well with our staff, can be a leader and work on just trying to improve the community where they can.”

In January, the Sandwich Police Department moved into a new police station.

“It’s a very nice space,” Penman said. “We’re very happy to have it.”

Shaw Media reporter David Petesch contributed to this report.