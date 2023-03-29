Severe weather could hit Friday; National Weather Service tracking storm system

Thunderstorms are expected to sweep into the northern Illinois region Friday afternoon and evening, bringing with them the potential for damaging winds and possible tornadoes.

In a statement issued Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service’s Romeoville office advised residents of an increasing “potential that a robust storm system will develop across the Plains on Thursday, then track eastward across the Midwest and into the Great Lakes region on Friday.”

While questions remain with the track and timing of the storm system, heavy rain, gusty winds and the potential for severe thunderstorms exist across the region on Friday, the NWS said.

The NWS’s Quad Cities office is advising of the potential for severe storms in north central and northwest Illinois on Friday between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. with the potential for damaging winds, tornadoes and large hail.

The communities of Sterling, Rock Falls, Princeton and Ottawa are located in the area identified by the NWS as being at an enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms. The NWS lists the communities of Freeport, DeKalb, Rockford, Aurora and Joliet as being at a slight risk of severe thunderstorms.

The NWS is encouraging residents to continue to monitor their local forecasts for updates.

Illustration provided by the National Weather Service

In a related matter, the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Chicago office issued a statement Wednesday reminding residents of the heightened risk of severe storms Friday and the potential for tornadoes throughout the Mississippi Valley, extending across the state of Illinois.

“Monitor local forecasts and prepare for the possibility of dangerous weather,” Tim Sivak, FEMA Region 5 regional administrator said in the statement. “Acting now before the weather turns will help ensure you and your loved ones stay safe.”

FEMA is urging residents to signup for warning system alerts offered in their local communities and suggested they also can obtain emergency alerts on the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Weather Radio.

FEMA also advised residents to pay attention to weather reports and warnings to be prepared to take shelter immediately if necessary.

Additional emergency preparedness information from FEMA is available at ready.gov/severe-weather or by downloading the free FEMA app.