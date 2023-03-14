Illinois ban on cash bail in hands of state’s Supreme Court

FILE - Illinois state Sen. Robert Peters, D-Chicago, center, testifies before the Senate Executive Committee, Dec. 1, 2022, on his legislation to clarify the SAFE-T Act, a sweeping criminal justice overhaul that notably eliminates cash bail. Accompanying Peters are co-sponsors, Sen. Elgie Sims, D-Chicago, left, and Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign. Illinois lawmakers' effort to end cash bail is in the state Supreme Court's hands after justices heard arguments Tuesday, March 14, 2023, on behalf of top Democrats, and a group of prosecutors and sheriffs who are challenging the law. (AP Photo/John O'Connor, File) (John O'Connor/AP)