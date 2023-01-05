Morris Herald-News moves to weekly print publication

The Morris Herald-News is moving to weekly print publication starting Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Previously, the Morris Herald-News published in print on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The new weekly publication day will be Wednesdays.

The decision to change to weekly publication is because of today’s challenging economic times brought on by the increasing cost of paper and delivery.

We are committed to investing in local journalism to cover Morris and Grundy County and this change will allow us to continue to provide our readers with the most complete coverage of the area. Like most media companies, we are adjusting print frequency and increasing our focus on digital access.

Print subscribers receive full digital access to the Morris Herald-News and other Shaw Local News Network publications. The Morris Herald-News’ website (ShawLocal.com/Morris-Herald-News) provides readers with breaking news and updates daily. I encourage you to activate your subscriber digital account by signing up at ShawLocal.com/digital-activation.

While on the Morris Herald-News website, you also can sign up for our 6 a.m. Morning Update newsletters that send news, sports and entertainment directly to your email. This includes a newly added Monday Obituary Newsletter to give updates of our community’s obituaries in addition to your Wednesday print and online newspaper.

Meanwhile, we are improving our weekly print publication. The Wednesday weekly paper will be larger than the previous Tuesday and Thursday papers and include more news.

If you want to share a news tip, have questions and or want to share your thoughts, please contact Morris Herald-News Editor Maribeth Wilson at mwilson@shawmedia.com.

We appreciate your loyalty and support of local journalism as we navigate these changing times together.

• Steve Vanisko is publisher of the Morris Herald-News. He can be reached at svanisko@shawmedia.com.