Portillo’s drive-thrus going cashless on Jan. 16

Starting later this month, Portillo’s patrons should make sure to bring their credit or debit cards if they’re planning to use the drive-thru lane.

The restaurant chain announced that its drive-thrus will be cashless beginning Jan. 16. Customers can pay using Mastercard, Visa, American Express and Discover credit or debit cards.

The restaurants still will accept cash for people ordering inside.

“We are going cashless only in our drive-thru. This creates a faster, smoother service for our guests and is safer for our team members,” the company said in a Tuesday statement. “We will only accept cash inside our restaurants. We’d be happy to accept credit or debit cards outside or serve cash guests inside.”